Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: il 1° trimestre 2020 messo a nudo

Trimestrali Borsa Italiana: il calendario del 1° trimestre 2020 e dei bilanci societari sotto i riflettori.
Quello da poco archiviato è stato un periodo particolarmente difficile per le quotate di Piazza Affari che hanno dovuto fare i conti con l’emergenza coronavirus. Quest’ultima ha travolto l’economia tricolore con una potenza devastante, ma soprattutto imprevista: per questo l’osservazione dei conti di periodo ha assunto una rilevanza strategica fondamentale.
Nelle righe seguenti, il calendario delle trimestrali di Borsa Italiana, dei bilanci e delle semestrali è stato suddiviso per mesi. La maggior parte degli appuntamenti del FTSE MIB si concentrerà a maggio, periodo che non lascerà un attimo di respiro agli osservatori.
Come di consueto, anche stavolta il calendario è stato attentamente monitorato per cercare di comprendere al meglio lo stato del mercato tricolore. I bilanci e i conti del 1° trimestre 2020 ci accompagneranno più o meno fino a inizio giugno.
Precisazione: le date del calendario delle trimestrali di Borsa Italiana si riferiscono al giorno in cui i conti vengono approvati. In alcuni casi l’effettiva pubblicazione potrebbe slittare alle prime ore del giorno successivo.
Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: sommario
Trimestrali Borsa Italiana: il calendario di aprile 2020
Di seguito la lista delle aziende di Piazza Affari che alzeranno il velo sui propri conti e sui bilanci nel corso di aprile.
- 03/04/2020 - KOLINPHARMA: Cda bilancio
- 06/04/2020 - CALEFFI: Cda bilancio
- 06/04/2020 - GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS: Cda bilancio
- 07/04/2020 - AMBIENTHESIS: Cda bilancio
- 07/04/2020 - ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP: Cda bilancio
- 07/04/2020 - Relatech S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 07/04/2020 - Somec S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 08/04/2020 - BEGHELLI: Cda bilancio
- 08/04/2020 - 15/04/2020 GEQUITY: Cda bilancio
- 08/04/2020 - SERI INDUSTRIAL: Cda bilancio
- 09/04/2020 - BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO: Cda bilancio
- 09/04/2020 - Pattern S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 10/04/2020 - CleanBnB S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 14/04/2020 - ASTM: Cda bilancio
- 14/04/2020 - BRIOSCHI: Cda bilancio
- 14/04/2020 - CONAFI: Cda bilancio
- 14/04/2020 - GAS PLUS: Cda bilancio
- 14/04/2020 - NOVA RE: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - AEDES: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - BASTOGI: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - BIOERA: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - CLASS EDITORI: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - CrowdFundMe S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - ESPRINET: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - Gismondi 1754 S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - IT WAY: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - Ilpra S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - Ki group S.p.a.: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - OVS: Cda bilancio
- 15/04/2020 - 22/04/2020 PIERREL: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 16/04/2020 - INDEL B: Cda bilancio
- 17/04/2020 - FABRICA IMMOBILIARE SGR: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 20/04/2020 - Antares Vision S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 20/04/2020 - INTEK GROUP: Cda bilancio
- 20/04/2020 - SOGEFI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 21/04/2020 - 24/04/2020 ALGOWATT: Cda bilancio
- 21/04/2020 - Websolute S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 22/04/2020 - COVIVIO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 22/04/2020 - GEDI Gruppo Editoriale: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 22/04/2020 - LVENTURE GROUP: Cda bilancio
- 22/04/2020 - MONCLER: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 22/04/2020 - Matica Fintec S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 22/04/2020 - SAIPEM: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 23/04/2020 - ENI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 24/04/2020 - BB BIOTECH: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 24/04/2020 - CIR: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 24/04/2020 - Monnalisa S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 27/04/2020 - BORGOSESIA: Cda bilancio
- 27/04/2020 - CSP INTERNATIONAL: Cda bilancio
- 27/04/2020 - Cdr Advance Capital S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 27/04/2020 - Cover 50 S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 27/04/2020 - EEMS: Cda bilancio
- 27/04/2020 - FULLSIX: Cda bilancio
- 27/04/2020 - NEUROSOFT: Cda bilancio
- 27/04/2020 - SosTravel.com S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 27/04/2020 - TISCALI: Cda bilancio
- 28/04/2020 - ACOTEL GROUP: Cda bilancio
- 28/04/2020 - ATLANTIA: Cda bilancio
- 28/04/2020 - EDISON: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 28/04/2020 - ISAGRO: Cda bilancio
- 28/04/2020 - Leone Film Group S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 28/04/2020 - Relatech S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 28/04/2020 - ZIGNAGO VETRO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 29/04/2020 - AMPLIFON: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 29/04/2020 - COSE BELLE D’ITALIA: Cda bilancio
- 29/04/2020 - 06/05/2020 GO internet S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 29/04/2020 - ITALGAS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 29/04/2020 - LU-VE S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 29/04/2020 - MITTEL: Cda bilancio
- 29/04/2020 - NETWEEK: Cda bilancio
- 29/04/2020 - Powersoft S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 29/04/2020 - RENO DE MEDICI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 29/04/2020 - axelero S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 30/04/2020 - Casta Diva Group S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 30/04/2020 - DeA Capital Real Estate SGR: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
Trimestrali Borsa Italiana: il calendario di maggio 2020
Il mese di maggio sarà uno dei più intensi. Numerose banche del FTSE MIB, ma più in generale le grandi quotate di Borsa Italiana arricchiranno il calendario delle trimestrali di eventi da non perdere.
- 04/05/2020 - FERRARI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 04/05/2020 - RISANAMENTO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 05/05/2020 - AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 05/05/2020 - BANCO DI SARDEGNA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 05/05/2020 - DAVIDE CAMPARI - MILANO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 05/05/2020 - FCA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 05/05/2020 - INTESA SANPAOLO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 05/05/2020 - Intred S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 05/05/2020 - TESMEC: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 05/05/2020 - TOSCANA AEROPORTI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 05/05/2020 - UNICREDIT: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 06/05/2020 - BPER BANCA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 06/05/2020 - CNH INDUSTRIAL: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 06/05/2020 - CREDITO VALTELLINESE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 06/05/2020 - ENEL: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 06/05/2020 - 15/05/2020 MONRIF: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 06/05/2020 - 15/05/2020 POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 06/05/2020 - 15/05/2020 Poligrafici Printing: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 06/05/2020 - SAFILO GROUP: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 06/05/2020 - SNAM: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 06/05/2020 - UNIEURO: Cda bilancio
- 07/05/2020 - ANIMA HOLDING: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - BANCA MEDIOLANUM: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - MPS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - BANCA PROFILO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - BANCO BPM: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - BASIC NET: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - BE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - BRUNELLO CUCINELLI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - CREDITO EMILIANO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - ELES S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 07/05/2020 - ELICA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - GEOX: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - IGD: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - LEONARDO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - MAIRE TECNIMONT: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - MEDIOBANCA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - POSTE ITALIANE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 07/05/2020 - RECORDATI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 08/05/2020 - BANCA FARMAFACTORING: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 08/05/2020 - BANCA SISTEMA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 08/05/2020 - BUZZI UNICEM: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 08/05/2020 - CAREL INDUSTRIES: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 08/05/2020 - 15/05/2020 DBA Group S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 08/05/2020 - INDEL B: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 08/05/2020 - PIAGGIO & C.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 08/05/2020 - POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 08/05/2020 - PRIMA INDUSTRIE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 08/05/2020 - UBI BANCA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 08/05/2020 - VALSOIA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - ACSM - AGAM: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - ASCOPIAVE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - BANCA INTERMOBILIARE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - BREMBO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - FINECOBANK: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - ILLIMITY BANK: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - INWIT: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - MOLMED: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - PININFARINA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - RCS MEDIAGROUP: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - SABAF: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - SANLORENZO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 11/05/2020 - WIIT S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - A2A: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - BANCA IFIS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - BIESSE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - CERVED GROUP SPA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - DE’ LONGHI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - DEA CAPITAL: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - DOVALUE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - ESPRINET: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - FIERA MILANO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - GUALA CLOSURES: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - IREN: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - ITALMOBILIARE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - MailUp S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - NEXI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - PRYSMIAN: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - SALINI IMPREGILO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - SALVATORE FERRAGAMO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - TINEXTA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 12/05/2020 - TXT e-SOLUTIONS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - ACEA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - AEDES: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - AEFFE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - BNP Paribas REIM SGR p.A: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - CEMENTIR HOLDING: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - COIMA RES: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - Cellularline S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - DIGITAL BROS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - DiaSorin: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - EMAK: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - ERG: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - FALCK RENEWABLES: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - HERA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - ICF Group S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - INTERPUMP GROUP: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - INVESTIRE SGR: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - LA DORIA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - MONDO TV: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - PIRELLI & C.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - RETELIT: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - SERI INDUSTRIAL: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - SERVIZI ITALIA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - SIT S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - TECHNOGYM: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - TERNA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 13/05/2020 - TOD’S: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - ALERION CLEAN POWER: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - AQUAFIL: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - ASTM: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - AVIO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - AZIMUT HOLDING: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - Alkemy S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - B&C SPEAKERS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - BANCA GENERALI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - CAIRO COMMUNICATION: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - CEMBRE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - CONAFI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - DATALOGIC: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - ENAV: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - ENERVIT: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - EUROTECH: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - EXPRIVIA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - El.En.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - Equita Group S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - FINCANTIERI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - FNM: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - FULLSIX: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - GEFRAN: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - Giglio Group S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - IL SOLE 24ORE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - IMMSI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - ISAGRO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - IVS GROUP: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - LVENTURE GROUP: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - MARR: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - NEWLAT FOOD: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - Orsero SpA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - PIOVAN: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - RAI WAY: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - RATTI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - SAES GETTERS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - SARAS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - TAMBURI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - TAS-TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - UNIPOL: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - UNIPOLSAI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 14/05/2020 - ZUCCHI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - ATLANTIA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - CALEFFI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - CLASS EDITORI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - EUKEDOS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - FIDIA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - FILA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - GAROFALO HEALTH CARE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - IMA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - IRCE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - IT WAY: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - Ki group S.p.a.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - LANDI RENZO: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - Masi Agricola S.p.A: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - OPENJOBMETIS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - PANARIAGROUP INDUSTRIE CERAMICHE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - REPLY: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 15/05/2020 - SOL: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 18/05/2020 - 31/05/2020 OLIDATA: Cda bilancio
- 18/05/2020 - TELECOM ITALIA: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 19/05/2020 - Solutions Capital Management SIM: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 20/05/2020 - ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 20/05/2020 - SIRIO: Cda bilancio
- 21/05/2020 - AUTOGRILL: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 21/05/2020 - BIALETTI INDUSTRIE: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 21/05/2020 - KOLINPHARMA S.p.A: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 21/05/2020 - TITANMET: Cda bilancio
- 22/05/2020 - Energica Motor Company S.p.A. Cda Bilancio AIMMA AIMMA
- 22/05/2020 - IMVEST: Cda bilancio
- 22/05/2020 - Salcef Group S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 22/05/2020 - TREVI GROUP: Cda bilancio
- 25/05/2020 - Agatos S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 25/05/2020 - 29/05/2020 Health Italia S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 25/05/2020 - 29/05/2020 UCapital24 S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 25/05/2020 - Visibilia Editore: Cda bilancio
- 26/05/2020 - Alfio Bardolla Training Group S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 27/05/2020 - Caleido Group S.p.A: Cda bilancio
- 27/05/2020 - Enertronica Santerno: Cda bilancio
- 27/05/2020 - Vetrya S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 28/05/2020 - Clabo S.p.A.: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 28/05/2020 - H-FARM S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 29/05/2020 - Capital For Progress Single Investment S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 29/05/2020 - Ecosuntek S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
- 29/05/2020 - ILLA S.p.A.: Cda bilancio
Trimestrali Borsa Italiana: il calendario di giugno 2020
Pochi, infine, gli appuntamenti fino ad ora programmati per il mese di giugno.
- 24/06/2020 - Abitare In S.p.a.: relazione semestrale
- 24/06/2020 - OVS: informazioni periodiche aggiuntive
- 25/06/2020 - I GRANDI VIAGGI: relazione semestrale
Alla luce degli appuntamenti citati, il calendario delle trimestrali di Borsa Italiana (1° trimestre 2020) dei bilanci e delle semestrali non lascerà un attimo di respiro agli osservatori di mercato.
