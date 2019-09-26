Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti del 2° trimestre 2019

Il calendario delle trimestrali di Borsa Italiana di nuovo sotto la lente.

Il 3° trimestre 2019 si sta infatti per concludere. Con il mese di ottobre le quotate di Piazza Affari inizieranno a rendere noti i risultati economico-finanziari messi a segno tra luglio e settembre, un periodo particolarmente impegnativo per il FTSE MIB che ha oscillato vistosamente tra i 20 e i 22 mila punti.

Anche in questo caso le trimestrali di Borsa Italiana e più in generale il calendario degli appuntamenti societari sono stati suddivisi per mesi. L’indice principale del mercato nostrano aprirà le danze con Saipem, che pubblicherà le sue informazioni periodiche aggiuntive il 23 ottobre. Novembre però sarà il mese più caldo nel quale si concentreranno tutti gli appuntamenti di rilievo.

Gli eventi verificatisi nel citato 3° trimestre 2019 - si pensi soltanto alla caduta del governo gialloverde e alla nascita del Conte bis - renderanno indispensabile il monitoraggio del calendario delle le trimestrali di Borsa Italiana che ci accompagnerà praticamente fino alla fine dell’anno.

Precisazione: le date del calendario si riferiscono al giorno in cui i conti vengono approvati. In alcuni casi l’effettiva pubblicazione potrebbe slittare alle prime ore del giorno successivo.

Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di ottobre 2019

A fare da apripista nel 3° trimestre 2019 saranno le utility, prime fra tutte Saipem ed ENI. Poi, però, sarà anche la volta del credito con Mediobanca e dell’automotive con FCA.

01/10/2019 - 07/10/2019 - A.S. ROMA : Cda Bilancio

: Cda Bilancio 01/10/2019 - 07/10/2019 - S.S. LAZIO : CdS Bilancio

: CdS Bilancio 10/10/2019 - MailUp S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 15/10/2019 - LU-VE S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 18/10/2019 - BB BIOTECH : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 18/10/2019 - FABRICA IMMOBILIARE SGR : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 20/10/2019 - DAVIDE CAMPARI - MILANO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 21/10/2019 - GEDI Gruppo Editoriale : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 22/10/2019 - UNIEURO : semestrale

: semestrale 23/10/2019 - SAIPEM : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 23/10/2019 - TECHNOGYM : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 24/10/2019 - COVIVIO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 24/10/2019 - ENI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 24/10/2019 - MAIRE TECNIMONT : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 24/10/2019 - MEDIOBANCA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 24/10/2019 - MONCLER : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 25/10/2019 - AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 25/10/2019 - SOGEFI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 28/10/2019 - C.I.R .: informazioni aggiuntive

.: informazioni aggiuntive 28/10/2019 - COFIDE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 28/10/2019 - TraWell Co S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 29/10/2019 - CERVED GROUP SPA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 29/10/2019 - EDISON : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 30/10/2019 - AMPLIFON : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 30/10/2019 - BANCA SISTEMA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 30/10/2019 - BIESSE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 30/10/2019 - DeA Capital Real Estate SGR : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 30/10/2019 - PIAGGIO & C. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 31/10/2019 - BANCA GENERALI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 31/10/2019 - ELICA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 31/10/2019 - FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 31/10/2019 - FIERA MILANO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 31/10/2019 - INDEL B : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 31/10/2019 - RECORDATI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 31/10/2019 - TESMEC: informazioni aggiuntive

Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di novembre 2019

Gli spunti del 3° trimestre 2019 si concentreranno soprattutto nel mese di novembre. Attenzione in particolar modo alle banche, ma anche ad Atlantia, Telecom e le altre quotate.

04/11/2019 - FERRARI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 04/11/2019 - 14/11/2019 MONRIF : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 04/11/2019 - 14/11/2019 POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 04/11/2019 - 14/11/2019 Poligrafici Printing : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 04/11/2019 - RENO DE MEDICI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 04/11/2019 - RISANAMENTO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 04/11/2019 - SARAS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 05/11/2019 - FINECOBANK : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 05/11/2019 - INTESA SANPAOLO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 05/11/2019 - INWIT : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 05/11/2019 - Intred S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 05/11/2019 - POSTE ITALIANE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - BANCO BPM : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - BANCO DI SARDEGNA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - 15/11/2019 BNP Paribas REIM SGR p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - CNH INDUSTRIAL : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - CREDITO VALTELLINESE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - DiaSorin : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - Equita Group S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - M&C : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - SIT S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - TOD’S : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 06/11/2019 - UNICREDIT : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - AEFFE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - AVIO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - AZIMUT HOLDING : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - BANCA IFIS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - BANCA MEDIOLANUM : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - BANCA PROFILO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - BE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - BPER BANCA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - BREMBO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - BRUNELLO CUCINELLI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - BUZZI UNICEM : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - CEMENTIR HOLDING : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - COIMA RES : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - CREDITO EMILIANO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - DE’ LONGHI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - DEA CAPITAL : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - DOVALUE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - ENEL : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - FALCK RENEWABLES : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - FINCANTIERI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - IREN : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - ITALGAS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - ITALIAONLINE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - ITALMOBILIARE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - LEONARDO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - TELECOM ITALIA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - TOSCANA AEROPORTI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - TXT e-SOLUTIONS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - UNIPOL : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 07/11/2019 - UNIPOLSAI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - ANIMA HOLDING : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - ATLANTIA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - BANCA FARMAFACTORING : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - BANCA INTERMOBILIARE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - BASIC NET : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - ILLIMITY BANK : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - INTERPUMP GROUP : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - NEXI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - PRIMA INDUSTRIE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - RCS MEDIAGROUP : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - RETELIT : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 08/11/2019 - ZIGNAGO VETRO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 11/11/2019 - AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 11/11/2019 - ASCOPIAVE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 11/11/2019 - 15/11/2019 BioDue S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 11/11/2019 - CAREL INDUSTRIES : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 11/11/2019 - 15/11/2019 GEQUITY : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 11/11/2019 - MOLMED : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 11/11/2019 - 15/11/2019 PIERREL : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 11/11/2019 - VALSOIA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 11/11/2019 - ZUCCHI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - ACSM - AGAM : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - BIALETTI INDUSTRIE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - CONAFI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - EPRICE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - INVESTIRE SGR : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - LANDI RENZO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - MEDIASET : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - OPENJOBMETIS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - PIOVAN : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - PIRELLI & C. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - PRYSMIAN : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - SABAF : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - SAFILO GROUP : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - SALVATORE FERRAGAMO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/11/2019 - WIIT S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - A2A : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - ACEA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - AEDES : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - B&C SPEAKERS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - DATALOGIC : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - DIGITAL BROS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - ENAV : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - ERG : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - ESPRINET : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - EUROTECH : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - EXPRIVIA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - FILA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - GEFRAN : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - GUALA CLOSURES : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - HERA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - IMMSI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - LA DORIA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - LVENTURE GROUP : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - PININFARINA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - SALINI IMPREGILO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - SNAM : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - TAMBURI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - TAS-TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 13/11/2019 - TERNA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - ACOTEL GROUP : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - ALERION CLEAN POWER : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - AQUAFIL : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - ASTM : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - CAIRO COMMUNICATION : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - CEMBRE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - CLASS EDITORI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - EMAK : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - ENERVIT : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - EUKEDOS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - El.En. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - FIDIA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - FULLSIX : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - GAMENET GROUP : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - GEOX : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - GIMA TT : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - Giglio Group S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - IMA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - ISAGRO : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - IT WAY : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - IVS GROUP : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - MARR : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - MONDO TV : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - RAI WAY : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - RATTI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - REPLY : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - SAES GETTERS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - SERI INDUSTRIAL : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - SERVIZI ITALIA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - SOCIETA’ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - SOL : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 14/11/2019 - TINEXTA : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 15/11/2019 - GAROFALO HEALTH CARE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 15/11/2019 - ICF Group S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 15/11/2019 - IRCE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 15/11/2019 - Ki group S.p.a. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 15/11/2019 - Masi Agricola S.p.A. : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 15/11/2019 - PANARIAGROUP INDUSTRIE CERAMICHE : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 21/11/2019 - PIQUADRO : semestrale

: semestrale 26/11/2019 - Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive

Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di dicembre 2019

Il 3° trimestre del 2019 si chiuderà con i seguenti incontri:

11/12/2019 - OVS : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 12/12/2019 - CALEFFI : informazioni aggiuntive

: informazioni aggiuntive 19/12/2019 - Sesa S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 20/12/2019 - Abitare In S.p.a : bilancio

: bilancio 20/12/2019 - Clabo S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive

Di seguito il calendario delle trimestrali di Borsa Italiana riferito non al 3° trimestre 2019 ma a quello precedente: anche in questo caso i conti sono stati suddivisi per mesi.

Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di luglio 2019

Il mese di luglio si è rivelato ricco di società che hanno reso pubblici i conti del 2° trimestre 2019. Tra queste aziende come non annoverare Mediaset, FCA, ma anche la “giovane” Nexi, Leonardo e molte altre.

27/06/2019 - I GRANDI VIAGGI : semestrale

: semestrale 28/06/2019 - Abitare In S.p.a. : semestrale

: semestrale 10/07/2019 - MailUp S.p.A. : Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive

: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive 10/07/2019 - UNIEURO : Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive

: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive 11/07/2019 - BRUNELLO CUCINELLI : preconsuntivo Semestrale

: preconsuntivo Semestrale 11/07/2019 - Sesa S.p.A. : Cda Bilancio

: Cda Bilancio 15/07/2019 - LU-VE S.p.A. : Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive

: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive 18 - 30/07/2019 BNP Paribas REIM SGR p.A .: semestrale

.: semestrale 19/07/2019 - BB BIOTECH : semestrale

: semestrale 22 - 31/07/2019 MONRIF : semestrale

: semestrale 22 - 31/07/2019 POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE : semestrale

: semestrale 22 - 31/07/2019 Poligrafici Printing : semestrale

: semestrale 22/07/2019 - SOGEFI : semestrale

: semestrale 23/07/2019 - COVIVIO : semestrale

: semestrale 23/07/2019 - EPS Equita PEP SPAC 2 S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 23/07/2019 - Spactiv S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 24/07/2019 - EDISON : semestrale

: semestrale 24/07/2019 - MONCLER : semestrale

: semestrale 24/07/2019 - Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR : semestrale

: semestrale 24/07/2019 - SAIPEM : semestrale

: semestrale 24/07/2019 - SAIPEM : Informazioni Finanziarie Periodiche Aggiuntive

: Informazioni Finanziarie Periodiche Aggiuntive 25/07/2019 - AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI : semestrale

: semestrale 25/07/2019 - BANCA PROFILO : semestrale

: semestrale 25/07/2019 - BASIC NET : semestrale

: semestrale 25/07/2019 - COIMA RES : semestrale

: semestrale 25/07/2019 - ENI : preconsuntivo semestrale

: preconsuntivo semestrale 25/07/2019 - FINCANTIERI : semestrale

: semestrale 25/07/2019 - MAIRE TECNIMONT : semestrale

: semestrale 25/07/2019 - MEDIASET : semestrale

: semestrale 25/07/2019 - NOVA RE : semestrale

: semestrale 26/07/2019 - ALERION CLEAN POWER : semestrale

: semestrale 26/07/2019 - CEMENTIR HOLDING : semestrale

: semestrale 26/07/2019 - GEDI Gruppo Editoriale : semestrale

: semestrale 26/07/2019 - RATTI : semestrale

: semestrale 26/07/2019 - VIANINI : semestrale

: semestrale 26/07/2019 - ZIGNAGO VETRO : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07/2019 - ANIMA HOLDING : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07/2019 - BREMBO : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07- 02/08/2019 BioDue S.p.A. : preconsuntivo semestrale

: preconsuntivo semestrale 29/07/2019 - C.I.R. : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07/2019 - CALTAGIRONE EDITORE : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07/2019 - COFIDE : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07/2019 - INWIT : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07/2019 - ITALGAS : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07/2019 - MOLMED : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07/2019 - NEXI : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07/2019 - PIAGGIO & C. : semestrale

: semestrale 29/07 - 02/08/2019 TerniEnergia : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - AEFFE : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - AMPLIFON : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - AMUNDI REAL ESTATE ITALIA : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - BANCA GENERALI : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - CALTAGIRONE : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - CARRARO : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - CERVED GROUP SPA : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - DAVIDE CAMPARI - MILANO: semestrale

- MILANO: semestrale 30/07/2019 - DE’ LONGHI : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - DeA Capital Real Estate : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - FABRICA IMMOBILIARE SGR : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - FALCK RENEWABLES : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - GAMENET GROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - GEOX : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - HERA : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - INVESTIRE SGR : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - LEONARDO : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - POLIS FONDI IMMOBILIARI DI BANCHE : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - POSTE ITALIANE : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - RECORDATI : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - RENO DE MEDICI : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - RISANAMENTO : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - SALINI IMPREGILO : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - SALVATORE FERRAGAMO : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - SARAS : semestrale

: semestrale 30/07/2019 - TERNA : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - 4AIM SICAF S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - ACEA : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - BANCA MEDIOLANUM : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - BANCA SISTEMA : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - ENERVIT : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - FIERA MILANO : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - INTESA SANPAOLO : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - IREN : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - ITALMOBILIARE : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - PRIMA INDUSTRIE : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - RAI WAY : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - SNAM : semestrale

: semestrale 31/07/2019 - Torre SGR: semestrale

Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di agosto 2019

Tra le protagoniste nel mese di agosto ci sono state senza dubbio le banche: MPS, Unipol, Mediobanca, ma anche Telecom Italia e numerose altre colleghe hanno alzato il velo sui conti del 2° trimestre 2019.

01/08/2019 - ACSM - AGAM : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - AUTOGRILL : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - AZIMUT HOLDING : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - MPS : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - BE : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - CASTELLO SGR : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - CNH INDUSTRIAL : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - CNH INDUSTRIAL : Informazioni Finanziarie Periodiche Aggiuntive

: Informazioni Finanziarie Periodiche Aggiuntive 01/08/2019 - Culti Milano S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - ELICA : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - ENEL : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - ILLIMITY BANK : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - ITALIAONLINE : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - MEDIOBANCA : preconsuntivo bilancio

: preconsuntivo bilancio 01/08/2019 - PIRELLI & C. : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - PRYSMIAN : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - RCS MEDIAGROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - REPLY : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - RETELIT : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - TELECOM ITALIA : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - TINEXTA : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - TXT e-SOLUTIONS : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - UNIPOL : semestrale

: semestrale 01/08/2019 - UNIPOLSAI : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - A2A : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - ASTM : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - ATLANTIA : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - BANCA IFIS : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - BANCA INTERMOBILIARE : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - BIESSE : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - BUZZI UNICEM : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - DOBANK : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - 09/08/2019 DiaSorin : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - ERG : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - FERRARI : semestrale + informazioni periodiche

: semestrale + informazioni periodiche 02/08/2019 - IGD : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - Intred S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - MARR : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - Masi Agricola S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - OPENJOBMETIS : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - SAFILO GROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - SOCIETA’ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - TESMEC : semestrale

: semestrale 02/08/2019 - UBI Banca : semestrale

: semestrale 03/08/2019 - FINECOBANK : semestrale

: semestrale 05/08/2019 - ASCOPIAVE : semestrale

: semestrale 05/08/2019 - CAIRO COMMUNICATION : semestrale

: semestrale 05/08/2019 - INTERPUMP GROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 05/08/2019 - 09/08/2019 PIERREL : semestrale

: semestrale 05/08/2019 - PININFARINA : semestrale

: semestrale 05/08/2019 - PIQUADRO : Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive

: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive 06/08/2019 - BANCO BPM : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - BANCO DI SARDEGNA : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - CREDITO VALTELLINESE : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - ENAV : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - EXPRIVIA : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - FILA : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - GAS PLUS : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - GEFRAN : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - RESTART : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - SABAF : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - TOSCANA AEROPORTI : semestrale

: semestrale 06/08/2019 - UNICREDIT : semestrale

: semestrale 07/08/2019 - AEDES : semestrale

: semestrale 07/08/2019 - BPER BANCA : semestrale

: semestrale 07/08/2019 - DATALOGIC : semestrale

: semestrale 07/08/2019 - GIMA TT : semestrale

: semestrale 07/08/2019 - MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 07/08/2019 - TOD’S : semestrale

: semestrale 08/08/2019 - ACOTEL GROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 08/08/2019 - AMBIENTHESIS : semestrale

: semestrale 08/08/2019 - BANCA FARMAFACTORING : semestrale

: semestrale 08/08/2019 - BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO : semestrale

: semestrale 08/08/2019 - CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI : semestrale

: semestrale 08/08/2019 - CREDITO EMILIANO : preconsuntivo semestrale

: preconsuntivo semestrale 08/08/2019 - PANARIAGROUP INDUSTRIE CERAMICHE : semestrale

: semestrale 08/08/2019 - SERVIZI ITALIA : semestrale

: semestrale 09/08/2019 - EMAK : semestrale

: semestrale 09/08/2019 - IMA : semestrale

: semestrale 26/08/2019 - AQUAFIL : semestrale

: semestrale 27/08/2019 - Alkemy S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 28/08/2019 - BRUNELLO CUCINELLI : semestrale

: semestrale 29/08/2019 - GAROFALO HEALTH CARE : semestrale

: semestrale 30/08/2019 - EXOR N.V : semestrale

: semestrale 30/08/2019 - POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO: semestrale

Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di settembre 2019

Ultimo, ma non per importanza, ecco il calendario dei conti di settembre sempre e comunque riferiti al 2° trimestre 2019 e più in generale alla prima metà dell’anno.

02/09/2019 - AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI : semestrale

: semestrale 02/09/2019 - IMMSI : semestrale

: semestrale 04/09/2019 - GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE : semestrale

: semestrale 05/09/2019 - BEGHELLI : semestrale

: semestrale 05/09/2019 - DEA CAPITAL : semestrale

: semestrale 05/09/2019 - EUROTECH : semestrale

: semestrale 05/09/2019 - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 05/09/2019 - IDeaMI S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 05/09/2019 - IVS GROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 09/09/2019 - CAREL INDUSTRIES : semestrale

: semestrale 09/09/2019 - Iniziative Bresciane : semestrale

: semestrale 09/09/2019 - Orsero : semestrale

: semestrale 09/09/2019 - PIOVAN : semestrale

: semestrale 09/09/2019 - 20/09/2019 TITANMET : semestrale

: semestrale 09/09/2019 - ZUCCHI : semestrale

: semestrale 10/09/2019 - B&C SPEAKERS : semestrale

: semestrale 10/09/2019 - BIALETTI INDUSTRIE : semestrale

: semestrale 10/09/2019 - IRCE : semestrale

: semestrale 10/09/2019 - TAS : semestrale

: semestrale 10/09/2019 - TECHNOGYM : semestrale

: semestrale 11/09/2019 - CEMBRE : semestrale

: semestrale 11/09/2019 - ESPRINET : semestrale

: semestrale 11/09/2019 - Mondo TV Suisse S.A.: semestrale

semestrale 11/09/2019 - TAMBURI : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - AVIO : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - CALEFFI : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - Cellularline S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - EPRICE : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - El.En .: semestrale

.: semestrale 12/09/2019 - Equita Group S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - Giglio Group S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - I GRANDI VIAGGI : Informazioni Finanziarie Periodiche Aggiuntive

: Informazioni Finanziarie Periodiche Aggiuntive 12/09/2019 - ISAGRO : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - LA DORIA : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - LVENTURE GROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - Mondo TV France : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - SAES GETTERS : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - SIT S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - SOL : semestrale

: semestrale 12/09/2019 - Sesa S.p.A. : Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive STAR MTA

: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive STAR MTA 12/09/2019 - TISCALI : semestrale

: semestrale 13/09/2019 - Clabo S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 13/09/2019 - FIDIA : semestrale

: semestrale 13/09/2019 - GUALA CLOSURES : semestrale

: semestrale 13/09/2019 - Italia Independent Group : semestrale

: semestrale 13/09/2019 - Italian Wine Brands : semestrale

: semestrale 13/09/2019 - LANDI RENZO : semestrale

: semestrale 13/09/2019 - M&C : semestrale

: semestrale 13/09/2019 - MONDO TV : semestrale

: semestrale 13/09/2019 - NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF : semestrale

: semestrale 13/09/2019 - TECHEDGE : semestrale

: semestrale 16/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 GEQUITY : semestrale

: semestrale 16/09/2019 - Gabelli Value for Italy S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 16/09/2019 - Pharmanutra S.p.A.: semestrale

semestrale 16/09/2019 - VALSOIA : semestrale

: semestrale 17/09/2019 - MailUp S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 17/09/2019 - T.P.S. S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 18/09/2019 - B.F. : semestrale

: semestrale 18/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 Fope S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 18/09/2019 - ICF Group S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 18/09/2019 - INTEK GROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 18/09/2019 - SERI INDUSTRIAL : semestrale

: semestrale 18/09/2019 - SOFTEC : semestrale

: semestrale 19/09/2019 - Circle S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 19/09/2019 - FULLSIX : semestrale

: semestrale 19/09/2019 - Giorgio Fedon & Figli : semestrale

: semestrale 19/09/2019 - Industrial Stars of Italy 3 : Cda bilancio

: Cda bilancio 19/09/2019 - NEUROSOFT : semestrale

: semestrale 19/09/2019 - OVS : semestrale

: semestrale 19/09/2019 - VEI 1 S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 20/09/2019 - Askoll EVA S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 20/09/2019 - Comer Industries S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 20/09/2019 - Cover 50 S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 20/09/2019 - Digital Magics S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 20/09/2019 - EEMS : semestrale

: semestrale 20/09/2019 - Notorious Pictures S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 22/09/2019 - 30/09/2019 OLIDATA : semestrale

: semestrale 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 BIOERA : semestrale

: semestrale 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 BioDue S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 FNM : semestrale

: semestrale 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 Health Italia S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 Ki group S.p.a. : semestrale

: semestrale 23/09/2019 - NETWEEK : semestrale

: semestrale 23/09/2019 - Neodecortech S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 PLC : semestrale

: semestrale 23/09/2019 - Portobello S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 Prismi S.p.A .: semestrale

.: semestrale 23/09/2019 - Triboo S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 24/09/2019 - Blue Financial Communication : semestrale

: semestrale 24/09/2019 - CONAFI : semestrale

: semestrale 24/09/2019 - Digital Value S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 24/09/2019 - Enertronica : semestrale

: semestrale 24/09/2019 - Life Care Capital S.p.A.: semestrale

semestrale 24/09/2019 - MEDIASET : semestrale

: semestrale 24/09/2019 - Maps S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 24/09/2019 - Solutions Capital Management SIM : semestrale

: semestrale 24/09/2019 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 25/09/2019 - Alfio Bardolla Training Group : semestrale

: semestrale 25/09/2019 - BORGOSESIA : semestrale

: semestrale 25/09/2019 - Cdr Advance Capital S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 25/09/2019 - Digital360 S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 25/09/2019 - Esautomotion S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 25/09/2019 - GEL S.P.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 25/09/2019 - MITTEL : semestrale

: semestrale 25/09/2019 - Net Insurance S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 25/09/2019 - ROSSS : semestrale

: semestrale 25/09/2019 - TraWell Co S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - AUTOGRILL : Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive

: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive 26/09/2019 - Antares Vision S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - BIANCAMANO : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - BRIOSCHI : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - 30/09/2019 CHL : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - COSE BELLE D’ITALIA : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - Casta Diva Group S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - EDILIZIACROBATICA : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - Ecosuntek S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - First Capital S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - Frendy Energy S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - GAROFALO HEALTH CARE : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - Gambero Rosso S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - H-FARM S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - INDEL B : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - KOLINPHARMA S.p.A .: semestrale

.: semestrale 26/09/2019 - LU-VE S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - Neosperience S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - Renergetica S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - SICIT GROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - Somec S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - Telesia S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 26/09/2019 - WIIT S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - AMM S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Ambromobiliare S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - BASTOGI : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - CFT S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - CSP INTERNATIONAL : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Caleido Group S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Costamp Group S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - DBA Group S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - EUKEDOS : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Elettra Investimenti S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Energica Motor Company S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - FINLOGIC S.P.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - FINTEL ENERGIA GROUP : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Fervi S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - GO internet S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Gruppo Green Power S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - IMVEST : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Ilpra S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Innovatec S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Longino & Cardenal S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Piteco S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Portale Sardegna S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - SG COMPANY S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Sciuker Frames S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - Vetrya S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 27/09/2019 - WM Capital S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Agatos S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Assiteca S.p.A. : cda bilancio

: cda bilancio 30/09/2019 - Bio On S.p.A .: semestrale

.: semestrale 30/09/2019 - CLASS EDITORI : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Capital For Progress Single Investment : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - DigiTouch S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - GPI : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Grifal S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - ILLA S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - IT WAY : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Leone Film Group S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Lucisano Media Group S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Monnalisa S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Powersoft S.p.A : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - ROSETTI MARINO : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - SITI - B&T GROUP S.P.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - STEFANEL : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - TheSpac S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Vimi Fasteners S.p.A. : semestrale

: semestrale 30/09/2019 - Visibilia Editore: semestrale

Il 3° trimestre del 2019 sarà un altro periodo da monitorare con attenzione. Il calendario delle trimestrali di Borsa Italiana non lascerà un attimo di respiro.