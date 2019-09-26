Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti del 2° trimestre 2019

Borsa Italiana: il calendario delle trimestrali e delle semestrali è pronto. Il 2° trimestre 2019 sotto la lente
Il calendario delle trimestrali di Borsa Italiana di nuovo sotto la lente.
Il 3° trimestre 2019 si sta infatti per concludere. Con il mese di ottobre le quotate di Piazza Affari inizieranno a rendere noti i risultati economico-finanziari messi a segno tra luglio e settembre, un periodo particolarmente impegnativo per il FTSE MIB che ha oscillato vistosamente tra i 20 e i 22 mila punti.
Anche in questo caso le trimestrali di Borsa Italiana e più in generale il calendario degli appuntamenti societari sono stati suddivisi per mesi. L’indice principale del mercato nostrano aprirà le danze con Saipem, che pubblicherà le sue informazioni periodiche aggiuntive il 23 ottobre. Novembre però sarà il mese più caldo nel quale si concentreranno tutti gli appuntamenti di rilievo.
Gli eventi verificatisi nel citato 3° trimestre 2019 - si pensi soltanto alla caduta del governo gialloverde e alla nascita del Conte bis - renderanno indispensabile il monitoraggio del calendario delle le trimestrali di Borsa Italiana che ci accompagnerà praticamente fino alla fine dell’anno.
Precisazione: le date del calendario si riferiscono al giorno in cui i conti vengono approvati. In alcuni casi l’effettiva pubblicazione potrebbe slittare alle prime ore del giorno successivo.
Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di ottobre 2019
A fare da apripista nel 3° trimestre 2019 saranno le utility, prime fra tutte Saipem ed ENI. Poi, però, sarà anche la volta del credito con Mediobanca e dell’automotive con FCA.
- 01/10/2019 - 07/10/2019 - A.S. ROMA: Cda Bilancio
- 01/10/2019 - 07/10/2019 - S.S. LAZIO: CdS Bilancio
- 10/10/2019 - MailUp S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 15/10/2019 - LU-VE S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 18/10/2019 - BB BIOTECH: informazioni aggiuntive
- 18/10/2019 - FABRICA IMMOBILIARE SGR: informazioni aggiuntive
- 20/10/2019 - DAVIDE CAMPARI - MILANO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 21/10/2019 - GEDI Gruppo Editoriale: informazioni aggiuntive
- 22/10/2019 - UNIEURO: semestrale
- 23/10/2019 - SAIPEM: informazioni aggiuntive
- 23/10/2019 - TECHNOGYM: informazioni aggiuntive
- 24/10/2019 - COVIVIO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 24/10/2019 - ENI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 24/10/2019 - MAIRE TECNIMONT: informazioni aggiuntive
- 24/10/2019 - MEDIOBANCA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 24/10/2019 - MONCLER: informazioni aggiuntive
- 25/10/2019 - AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 25/10/2019 - SOGEFI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 28/10/2019 - C.I.R.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 28/10/2019 - COFIDE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 28/10/2019 - TraWell Co S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 29/10/2019 - CERVED GROUP SPA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 29/10/2019 - EDISON: informazioni aggiuntive
- 30/10/2019 - AMPLIFON: informazioni aggiuntive
- 30/10/2019 - BANCA SISTEMA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 30/10/2019 - BIESSE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 30/10/2019 - DeA Capital Real Estate SGR: informazioni aggiuntive
- 30/10/2019 - PIAGGIO & C.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 31/10/2019 - BANCA GENERALI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 31/10/2019 - ELICA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 31/10/2019 - FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES: informazioni aggiuntive
- 31/10/2019 - FIERA MILANO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 31/10/2019 - INDEL B: informazioni aggiuntive
- 31/10/2019 - RECORDATI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 31/10/2019 - TESMEC: informazioni aggiuntive
Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di novembre 2019
Gli spunti del 3° trimestre 2019 si concentreranno soprattutto nel mese di novembre. Attenzione in particolar modo alle banche, ma anche ad Atlantia, Telecom e le altre quotate.
- 04/11/2019 - FERRARI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 04/11/2019 - 14/11/2019 MONRIF: informazioni aggiuntive
- 04/11/2019 - 14/11/2019 POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 04/11/2019 - 14/11/2019 Poligrafici Printing: informazioni aggiuntive
- 04/11/2019 - RENO DE MEDICI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 04/11/2019 - RISANAMENTO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 04/11/2019 - SARAS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 05/11/2019 - FINECOBANK: informazioni aggiuntive
- 05/11/2019 - INTESA SANPAOLO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 05/11/2019 - INWIT: informazioni aggiuntive
- 05/11/2019 - Intred S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 05/11/2019 - POSTE ITALIANE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - BANCO BPM: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - BANCO DI SARDEGNA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - 15/11/2019 BNP Paribas REIM SGR p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - CNH INDUSTRIAL: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - CREDITO VALTELLINESE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - DiaSorin: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - Equita Group S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - M&C: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - SIT S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - TOD’S: informazioni aggiuntive
- 06/11/2019 - UNICREDIT: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - AEFFE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - AVIO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - AZIMUT HOLDING: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - BANCA IFIS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - BANCA MEDIOLANUM: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - BANCA PROFILO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - BE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - BPER BANCA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - BREMBO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - BRUNELLO CUCINELLI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - BUZZI UNICEM: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - CEMENTIR HOLDING: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - COIMA RES: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - CREDITO EMILIANO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - DE’ LONGHI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - DEA CAPITAL: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - DOVALUE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - ENEL: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - FALCK RENEWABLES: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - FINCANTIERI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - IREN: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - ITALGAS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - ITALIAONLINE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - ITALMOBILIARE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - LEONARDO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - TELECOM ITALIA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - TOSCANA AEROPORTI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - TXT e-SOLUTIONS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - UNIPOL: informazioni aggiuntive
- 07/11/2019 - UNIPOLSAI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - ANIMA HOLDING: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - ATLANTIA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - BANCA FARMAFACTORING: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - BANCA INTERMOBILIARE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - BASIC NET: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - ILLIMITY BANK: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - INTERPUMP GROUP: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - NEXI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - PRIMA INDUSTRIE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - RCS MEDIAGROUP: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - RETELIT: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 08/11/2019 - ZIGNAGO VETRO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 11/11/2019 - AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 11/11/2019 - ASCOPIAVE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 11/11/2019 - 15/11/2019 BioDue S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 11/11/2019 - CAREL INDUSTRIES: informazioni aggiuntive
- 11/11/2019 - 15/11/2019 GEQUITY: informazioni aggiuntive
- 11/11/2019 - MOLMED: informazioni aggiuntive
- 11/11/2019 - 15/11/2019 PIERREL: informazioni aggiuntive
- 11/11/2019 - VALSOIA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 11/11/2019 - ZUCCHI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - ACSM - AGAM: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - BIALETTI INDUSTRIE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - CONAFI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - EPRICE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - INVESTIRE SGR: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - LANDI RENZO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - MEDIASET: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - OPENJOBMETIS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - PIOVAN: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - PIRELLI & C.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - PRYSMIAN: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - SABAF: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - SAFILO GROUP: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - SALVATORE FERRAGAMO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/11/2019 - WIIT S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - A2A: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - ACEA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - AEDES: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - B&C SPEAKERS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - DATALOGIC: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - DIGITAL BROS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - ENAV: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - ERG: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - ESPRINET: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - EUROTECH: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - EXPRIVIA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - FILA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - GEFRAN: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - GUALA CLOSURES: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - HERA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - IMMSI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - LA DORIA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - LVENTURE GROUP: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - PININFARINA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - SALINI IMPREGILO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - SNAM: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - TAMBURI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - TAS-TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 13/11/2019 - TERNA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - ACOTEL GROUP: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - ALERION CLEAN POWER: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - AQUAFIL: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - ASTM: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - CAIRO COMMUNICATION: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - CEMBRE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - CLASS EDITORI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - EMAK: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - ENERVIT: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - EUKEDOS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - El.En.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - FIDIA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - FULLSIX: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - GAMENET GROUP: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - GEOX: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - GIMA TT: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - Giglio Group S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - IMA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - ISAGRO: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - IT WAY: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - IVS GROUP: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - MARR: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - MONDO TV: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - RAI WAY: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - RATTI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - REPLY: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - SAES GETTERS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - SERI INDUSTRIAL: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - SERVIZI ITALIA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - SOCIETA’ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - SOL: informazioni aggiuntive
- 14/11/2019 - TINEXTA: informazioni aggiuntive
- 15/11/2019 - GAROFALO HEALTH CARE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 15/11/2019 - ICF Group S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 15/11/2019 - IRCE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 15/11/2019 - Ki group S.p.a.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 15/11/2019 - Masi Agricola S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
- 15/11/2019 - PANARIAGROUP INDUSTRIE CERAMICHE: informazioni aggiuntive
- 21/11/2019 - PIQUADRO: semestrale
- 26/11/2019 - Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di dicembre 2019
Il 3° trimestre del 2019 si chiuderà con i seguenti incontri:
- 11/12/2019 - OVS: informazioni aggiuntive
- 12/12/2019 - CALEFFI: informazioni aggiuntive
- 19/12/2019 - Sesa S.p.A.: semestrale
- 20/12/2019 - Abitare In S.p.a: bilancio
- 20/12/2019 - Clabo S.p.A.: informazioni aggiuntive
— -
Di seguito il calendario delle trimestrali di Borsa Italiana riferito non al 3° trimestre 2019 ma a quello precedente: anche in questo caso i conti sono stati suddivisi per mesi.
Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di luglio 2019
Il mese di luglio si è rivelato ricco di società che hanno reso pubblici i conti del 2° trimestre 2019. Tra queste aziende come non annoverare Mediaset, FCA, ma anche la “giovane” Nexi, Leonardo e molte altre.
- 27/06/2019 - I GRANDI VIAGGI: semestrale
- 28/06/2019 - Abitare In S.p.a.: semestrale
- 10/07/2019 - MailUp S.p.A.: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive
- 10/07/2019 - UNIEURO: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive
- 11/07/2019 - BRUNELLO CUCINELLI: preconsuntivo Semestrale
- 11/07/2019 - Sesa S.p.A.: Cda Bilancio
- 15/07/2019 - LU-VE S.p.A.: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive
- 18 - 30/07/2019 BNP Paribas REIM SGR p.A.: semestrale
- 19/07/2019 - BB BIOTECH: semestrale
- 22 - 31/07/2019 MONRIF: semestrale
- 22 - 31/07/2019 POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE: semestrale
- 22 - 31/07/2019 Poligrafici Printing: semestrale
- 22/07/2019 - SOGEFI: semestrale
- 23/07/2019 - COVIVIO: semestrale
- 23/07/2019 - EPS Equita PEP SPAC 2 S.p.A.: semestrale
- 23/07/2019 - Spactiv S.p.A.: semestrale
- 24/07/2019 - EDISON: semestrale
- 24/07/2019 - MONCLER: semestrale
- 24/07/2019 - Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR: semestrale
- 24/07/2019 - SAIPEM: semestrale
- 24/07/2019 - SAIPEM: Informazioni Finanziarie Periodiche Aggiuntive
- 25/07/2019 - AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI: semestrale
- 25/07/2019 - BANCA PROFILO: semestrale
- 25/07/2019 - BASIC NET: semestrale
- 25/07/2019 - COIMA RES: semestrale
- 25/07/2019 - ENI: preconsuntivo semestrale
- 25/07/2019 - FINCANTIERI: semestrale
- 25/07/2019 - MAIRE TECNIMONT: semestrale
- 25/07/2019 - MEDIASET: semestrale
- 25/07/2019 - NOVA RE: semestrale
- 26/07/2019 - ALERION CLEAN POWER: semestrale
- 26/07/2019 - CEMENTIR HOLDING: semestrale
- 26/07/2019 - GEDI Gruppo Editoriale: semestrale
- 26/07/2019 - RATTI: semestrale
- 26/07/2019 - VIANINI: semestrale
- 26/07/2019 - ZIGNAGO VETRO: semestrale
- 29/07/2019 - ANIMA HOLDING: semestrale
- 29/07/2019 - BREMBO: semestrale
- 29/07- 02/08/2019 BioDue S.p.A.: preconsuntivo semestrale
- 29/07/2019 - C.I.R.: semestrale
- 29/07/2019 - CALTAGIRONE EDITORE: semestrale
- 29/07/2019 - COFIDE: semestrale
- 29/07/2019 - INWIT: semestrale
- 29/07/2019 - ITALGAS: semestrale
- 29/07/2019 - MOLMED: semestrale
- 29/07/2019 - NEXI: semestrale
- 29/07/2019 - PIAGGIO & C.: semestrale
- 29/07 - 02/08/2019 TerniEnergia: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - AEFFE: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - AMPLIFON: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - AMUNDI REAL ESTATE ITALIA: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - BANCA GENERALI: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - CALTAGIRONE: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - CARRARO: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - CERVED GROUP SPA: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - DAVIDE CAMPARI - MILANO: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - DE’ LONGHI: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - DeA Capital Real Estate: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - FABRICA IMMOBILIARE SGR: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - FALCK RENEWABLES: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - GAMENET GROUP: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - GEOX: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - HERA: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - INVESTIRE SGR: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - LEONARDO: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - POLIS FONDI IMMOBILIARI DI BANCHE: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - POSTE ITALIANE: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - RECORDATI: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - RENO DE MEDICI: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - RISANAMENTO: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - SALINI IMPREGILO: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - SALVATORE FERRAGAMO: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - SARAS: semestrale
- 30/07/2019 - TERNA: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - 4AIM SICAF S.p.A: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - ACEA: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - BANCA MEDIOLANUM: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - BANCA SISTEMA: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - ENERVIT: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - FIERA MILANO: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - INTESA SANPAOLO: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - IREN: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - ITALMOBILIARE: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - PRIMA INDUSTRIE: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - RAI WAY: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - SNAM: semestrale
- 31/07/2019 - Torre SGR: semestrale
Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di agosto 2019
Tra le protagoniste nel mese di agosto ci sono state senza dubbio le banche: MPS, Unipol, Mediobanca, ma anche Telecom Italia e numerose altre colleghe hanno alzato il velo sui conti del 2° trimestre 2019.
- 01/08/2019 - ACSM - AGAM: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - AUTOGRILL: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - AZIMUT HOLDING: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - MPS: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - BE: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - CASTELLO SGR: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - CNH INDUSTRIAL: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - CNH INDUSTRIAL: Informazioni Finanziarie Periodiche Aggiuntive
- 01/08/2019 - Culti Milano S.p.A.: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - ELICA: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - ENEL: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - ILLIMITY BANK: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - ITALIAONLINE: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - MEDIOBANCA: preconsuntivo bilancio
- 01/08/2019 - PIRELLI & C.: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - PRYSMIAN: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - RCS MEDIAGROUP: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - REPLY: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - RETELIT: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - TELECOM ITALIA: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - TINEXTA: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - TXT e-SOLUTIONS: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - UNIPOL: semestrale
- 01/08/2019 - UNIPOLSAI: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - A2A: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - ASTM: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - ATLANTIA: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - BANCA IFIS: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - BANCA INTERMOBILIARE: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - BIESSE: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - BUZZI UNICEM: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - DOBANK: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - 09/08/2019 DiaSorin: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - ERG: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - FERRARI: semestrale + informazioni periodiche
- 02/08/2019 - IGD: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - Intred S.p.A.: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - MARR: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - Masi Agricola S.p.A.: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - OPENJOBMETIS: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - SAFILO GROUP: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - SOCIETA’ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - TESMEC: semestrale
- 02/08/2019 - UBI Banca: semestrale
- 03/08/2019 - FINECOBANK: semestrale
- 05/08/2019 - ASCOPIAVE: semestrale
- 05/08/2019 - CAIRO COMMUNICATION: semestrale
- 05/08/2019 - INTERPUMP GROUP: semestrale
- 05/08/2019 - 09/08/2019 PIERREL: semestrale
- 05/08/2019 - PININFARINA: semestrale
- 05/08/2019 - PIQUADRO: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive
- 06/08/2019 - BANCO BPM: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - BANCO DI SARDEGNA: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - CREDITO VALTELLINESE: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - ENAV: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - EXPRIVIA: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - FILA: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - GAS PLUS: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - GEFRAN: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - RESTART: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - SABAF: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - TOSCANA AEROPORTI: semestrale
- 06/08/2019 - UNICREDIT: semestrale
- 07/08/2019 - AEDES: semestrale
- 07/08/2019 - BPER BANCA: semestrale
- 07/08/2019 - DATALOGIC: semestrale
- 07/08/2019 - GIMA TT: semestrale
- 07/08/2019 - MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP: semestrale
- 07/08/2019 - TOD’S: semestrale
- 08/08/2019 - ACOTEL GROUP: semestrale
- 08/08/2019 - AMBIENTHESIS: semestrale
- 08/08/2019 - BANCA FARMAFACTORING: semestrale
- 08/08/2019 - BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO: semestrale
- 08/08/2019 - CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI: semestrale
- 08/08/2019 - CREDITO EMILIANO: preconsuntivo semestrale
- 08/08/2019 - PANARIAGROUP INDUSTRIE CERAMICHE: semestrale
- 08/08/2019 - SERVIZI ITALIA: semestrale
- 09/08/2019 - EMAK: semestrale
- 09/08/2019 - IMA: semestrale
- 26/08/2019 - AQUAFIL: semestrale
- 27/08/2019 - Alkemy S.p.A.: semestrale
- 28/08/2019 - BRUNELLO CUCINELLI: semestrale
- 29/08/2019 - GAROFALO HEALTH CARE: semestrale
- 30/08/2019 - EXOR N.V: semestrale
- 30/08/2019 - POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO: semestrale
Calendario trimestrali Borsa Italiana: i conti di settembre 2019
Ultimo, ma non per importanza, ecco il calendario dei conti di settembre sempre e comunque riferiti al 2° trimestre 2019 e più in generale alla prima metà dell’anno.
- 02/09/2019 - AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI: semestrale
- 02/09/2019 - IMMSI: semestrale
- 04/09/2019 - GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE: semestrale
- 05/09/2019 - BEGHELLI: semestrale
- 05/09/2019 - DEA CAPITAL: semestrale
- 05/09/2019 - EUROTECH: semestrale
- 05/09/2019 - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A: semestrale
- 05/09/2019 - IDeaMI S.p.A.: semestrale
- 05/09/2019 - IVS GROUP: semestrale
- 09/09/2019 - CAREL INDUSTRIES: semestrale
- 09/09/2019 - Iniziative Bresciane: semestrale
- 09/09/2019 - Orsero: semestrale
- 09/09/2019 - PIOVAN: semestrale
- 09/09/2019 - 20/09/2019 TITANMET: semestrale
- 09/09/2019 - ZUCCHI: semestrale
- 10/09/2019 - B&C SPEAKERS: semestrale
- 10/09/2019 - BIALETTI INDUSTRIE: semestrale
- 10/09/2019 - IRCE: semestrale
- 10/09/2019 - TAS: semestrale
- 10/09/2019 - TECHNOGYM: semestrale
- 11/09/2019 - CEMBRE: semestrale
- 11/09/2019 - ESPRINET: semestrale
- 11/09/2019 - Mondo TV Suisse S.A.: semestrale
- 11/09/2019 - TAMBURI: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - AVIO: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - CALEFFI: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - Cellularline S.p.A.: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - EPRICE: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - El.En.: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - Equita Group S.p.A.: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - Giglio Group S.p.A.: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - I GRANDI VIAGGI: Informazioni Finanziarie Periodiche Aggiuntive
- 12/09/2019 - ISAGRO: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - LA DORIA: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - LVENTURE GROUP: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - Mondo TV France: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - SAES GETTERS: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - SIT S.p.A: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - SOL: semestrale
- 12/09/2019 - Sesa S.p.A.: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive STAR MTA
- 12/09/2019 - TISCALI: semestrale
- 13/09/2019 - Clabo S.p.A.: semestrale
- 13/09/2019 - FIDIA: semestrale
- 13/09/2019 - GUALA CLOSURES: semestrale
- 13/09/2019 - Italia Independent Group: semestrale
- 13/09/2019 - Italian Wine Brands: semestrale
- 13/09/2019 - LANDI RENZO: semestrale
- 13/09/2019 - M&C: semestrale
- 13/09/2019 - MONDO TV: semestrale
- 13/09/2019 - NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF: semestrale
- 13/09/2019 - TECHEDGE: semestrale
- 16/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 GEQUITY: semestrale
- 16/09/2019 - Gabelli Value for Italy S.p.A: semestrale
- 16/09/2019 - Pharmanutra S.p.A.: semestrale
- 16/09/2019 - VALSOIA: semestrale
- 17/09/2019 - MailUp S.p.A: semestrale
- 17/09/2019 - T.P.S. S.p.A.: semestrale
- 18/09/2019 - B.F.: semestrale
- 18/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 Fope S.p.A: semestrale
- 18/09/2019 - ICF Group S.p.A: semestrale
- 18/09/2019 - INTEK GROUP: semestrale
- 18/09/2019 - SERI INDUSTRIAL: semestrale
- 18/09/2019 - SOFTEC: semestrale
- 19/09/2019 - Circle S.p.A.: semestrale
- 19/09/2019 - FULLSIX: semestrale
- 19/09/2019 - Giorgio Fedon & Figli: semestrale
- 19/09/2019 - Industrial Stars of Italy 3: Cda bilancio
- 19/09/2019 - NEUROSOFT: semestrale
- 19/09/2019 - OVS: semestrale
- 19/09/2019 - VEI 1 S.p.A: semestrale
- 20/09/2019 - Askoll EVA S.p.A: semestrale
- 20/09/2019 - Comer Industries S.p.A: semestrale
- 20/09/2019 - Cover 50 S.p.A.: semestrale
- 20/09/2019 - Digital Magics S.p.A: semestrale
- 20/09/2019 - EEMS: semestrale
- 20/09/2019 - Notorious Pictures S.p.A.: semestrale
- 22/09/2019 - 30/09/2019 OLIDATA: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 BIOERA: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 BioDue S.p.A.: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 FNM: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 Health Italia S.p.A.: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 Ki group S.p.a.: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - NETWEEK: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - Neodecortech S.p.A.: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 PLC: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - Portobello S.p.A.: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - 27/09/2019 Prismi S.p.A.: semestrale
- 23/09/2019 - Triboo S.p.A.: semestrale
- 24/09/2019 - Blue Financial Communication: semestrale
- 24/09/2019 - CONAFI: semestrale
- 24/09/2019 - Digital Value S.p.A.: semestrale
- 24/09/2019 - Enertronica: semestrale
- 24/09/2019 - Life Care Capital S.p.A.: semestrale
- 24/09/2019 - MEDIASET: semestrale
- 24/09/2019 - Maps S.p.A.: semestrale
- 24/09/2019 - Solutions Capital Management SIM: semestrale
- 24/09/2019 - SosTravel.com S.p.A.: semestrale
- 25/09/2019 - Alfio Bardolla Training Group: semestrale
- 25/09/2019 - BORGOSESIA: semestrale
- 25/09/2019 - Cdr Advance Capital S.p.A.: semestrale
- 25/09/2019 - Digital360 S.p.A.: semestrale
- 25/09/2019 - Esautomotion S.p.A.: semestrale
- 25/09/2019 - GEL S.P.A.: semestrale
- 25/09/2019 - MITTEL: semestrale
- 25/09/2019 - Net Insurance S.p.A.: semestrale
- 25/09/2019 - ROSSS: semestrale
- 25/09/2019 - TraWell Co S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - AUTOGRILL: Informazioni Periodiche Aggiuntive
- 26/09/2019 - Antares Vision S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - BIANCAMANO: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - BRIOSCHI: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - 30/09/2019 CHL: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - COSE BELLE D’ITALIA: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - Casta Diva Group S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - EDILIZIACROBATICA: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - Ecosuntek S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - First Capital S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - Frendy Energy S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - GAROFALO HEALTH CARE: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - Gambero Rosso S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - H-FARM S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - INDEL B: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - KOLINPHARMA S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - LU-VE S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - Neosperience S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - Renergetica S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - SICIT GROUP: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - Somec S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - Telesia S.p.A.: semestrale
- 26/09/2019 - WIIT S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - AMM S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Ambromobiliare S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - BASTOGI: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - CFT S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - CSP INTERNATIONAL: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Caleido Group S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Costamp Group S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - DBA Group S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - EUKEDOS: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Elettra Investimenti S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Energica Motor Company S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - FINLOGIC S.P.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - FINTEL ENERGIA GROUP: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Fervi S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - GO internet S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Gruppo Green Power S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - IMVEST: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Ilpra S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Innovatec S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Longino & Cardenal S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Piteco S.p.A: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Portale Sardegna S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - SG COMPANY S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Sciuker Frames S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - Vetrya S.p.A.: semestrale
- 27/09/2019 - WM Capital S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Agatos S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Assiteca S.p.A.: cda bilancio
- 30/09/2019 - Bio On S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - CLASS EDITORI: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Capital For Progress Single Investment: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - DigiTouch S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - GPI: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Grifal S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - ILLA S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - IT WAY: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Leone Film Group S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Lucisano Media Group S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Monnalisa S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Powersoft S.p.A: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - ROSETTI MARINO: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - SITI - B&T GROUP S.P.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - STEFANEL: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - TheSpac S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Vimi Fasteners S.p.A.: semestrale
- 30/09/2019 - Visibilia Editore: semestrale
Il 3° trimestre del 2019 sarà un altro periodo da monitorare con attenzione. Il calendario delle trimestrali di Borsa Italiana non lascerà un attimo di respiro.
